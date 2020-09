Paramedics have transported one person to hospital after a crash in South Gladstone this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Glenlyon St at 8.42am.

She said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition while a second person declined transport.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one lane had to be partially blocked this morning.

She said no charges have arisen from this incident.