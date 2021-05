Paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Gladstone region overnight which saw one patient transported to Gladstone hospital as a precaution.

Paramedics were called to a rural thoroughfare last night in response to a single-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred around 9.34pm on the corner of Jim Whyte Way and the Dawson Highway.

Two patients were assessed as a result, with one requiring transport to Gladstone Hospital as a precautionary measure.