Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Callemondah.
Emergency services were called to Callemondah.
News

One hospitalised after rural truck rollover

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics responded to a truck rollover a kilometre south of Mt Larcom this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service QAS Gladstone crew attended the incident on the Bruce Highway at 2.53pm.

The truck carrying furniture rolled after rounding a bend with two people on board while reportedly travelling 70km/h.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man and a woman were able to free themselves from the rolled vehicle and were walking around when paramedics arrived.

One patient was reportedly transported to Gladstone Hospital for observations.

As of 4pm Queensland Police Service reported the Bruce Hwy to be open and traffic flowing freely.

mt larcom accident qas gladstone queensland ambulance service truck accident truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        Premium Content Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        News Fifteen volunteers were acknowleged for their services during the New South Wales bushfires.

        $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Premium Content $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Property The luxury property on 2.4 acres has just come onto the market.

        Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Premium Content Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Crime The man had needlessly been off the road for 18 months.

        Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Premium Content Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Crime The man applied to have his conditions varied in court this week.