One hospitalised after Gladstone Central incident

Paramedics have transported one patient of an unknown age and gender following a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

UPDATE (5.09pm): Paramedics have transported one person to Gladstone Hospital following a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

INITIAL (4.44pm): Paramedics are en route to the scene of a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about 4.40pm and subsequently sent one crew to a motel in Far St.

Initial reports from QAS suggested there were two patients who required treatment.

QPS are on scene.