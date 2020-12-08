Menu
Paramedics have transported one patient of an unknown age and gender following a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.
One hospitalised after Gladstone Central incident

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 5:19 PM
UPDATE (5.09pm): Paramedics have transported one person to Gladstone Hospital following a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

 

INITIAL (4.44pm): Paramedics are en route to the scene of a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about 4.40pm and subsequently sent one crew to a motel in Far St.

Initial reports from QAS suggested there were two patients who required treatment.

QPS are on scene.

