One hospitalised after Gladstone Central incident
UPDATE (5.09pm): Paramedics have transported one person to Gladstone Hospital following a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.
INITIAL (4.44pm): Paramedics are en route to the scene of a reported assault in Gladstone Central this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service received the call about 4.40pm and subsequently sent one crew to a motel in Far St.
Initial reports from QAS suggested there were two patients who required treatment.
QPS are on scene.