One-half of clown twins clings to life

ONE-half of Brisbane's beloved clown duo, Peebo & Dagwood, is bravely clinging to life, despite doctors expecting him to die yesterday morning.

Peter Bissell and his twin brother David have cystic fibrosis, a life-limiting condition that initially affects the lungs but damages other organs over time.

Both have developed chronic liver problems, with Peter's liver cancer being declared inoperable earlier this month.

At around 2am on Thursday, February 13, David posted on the Peebo & Dagwood Facebook page that his twin's health had "take a turn for the worse since Friday, especially (in) the past 24 hours".

Accompanied by a heartbreaking photo of his deathly ill brother lying in Prince Charles Hospital, he said: "The infection in his liver required an emergency external liver drain to be put in Friday.

"The infection has since become septic. We thought the race had been run this morning and so did his team of doctors.

"An antibiotic change this morning helped change the direction of where he was heading."

Prayers and wishes of love and support have been pouring in for the 46-year-old clowns who have for more than 20 years fought past their own debilitating illnesses to bring joy to sick children.

Dagwood (David Bissell) and Peebo (Peter Bissell) in December 2017.

As motivational speakers, they have also helped turn lives around and raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, which claimed the life of their sister Tonya Bissell when she was 27.

Both were hospitalised this month, with David rushed to the ICU on February 3, prompting Peter to say they needed "a miracle".

‘We need a miracle’, Peebo (Peter Bissell) posted on Facebook after Dagwood (David Bissell) was rushed to ICU on February 3.

The twins have defied the odds since birth, including following a double-lung transplant in 2005 which was supposed to extend their lives by three to five years.

Cystic fibrosis is incurable and the average life expectancy is 38 years, according to Cystic Fibrosis Australia.