Premiere of
Premiere of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" - Arrivals
Movies

One good Dora premiere deserves another

by Amy Price
30th Jul 2019 5:18 AM
Subscriber only

THE stars of Queensland-filmed blockbuster Dora and the Lost City of Gold hit the green carpet yesterday for the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

The live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon Dora the Explorer hits cinemas in the US on August 9, so stars including Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Danny Trejo, Jeff Wahlberg and Australian Madeleine Madden hit the promo trail at Regal Cinemas in LA.

Benicio Del Toro, who voiced Swiper the fox, was also present.

"This is Dora like you've never seen her before," Longoria said.

"There's so many messages in it.

"It's beautifully shot, wonderfully acted."

 

 

Confidential understands that with the film set for release in Australia on September 19, a local premiere will be held in Queensland closer to release, and Screen Queensland is in negotiations to get cast members back Down Under to walk the red carpet.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold, from Paramount Pictures, was filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast and on location in southeast Queensland last year.

The film follows Dora and her friends on an adventure through the jungle in an attempt to save her parents.

dora the explorer la movies premier queensland

