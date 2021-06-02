Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Magda Szubanski hosts the Weakest Link
TV

One glaring problem with The Weakest Link

by Nick Bond
2nd Jun 2021 12:24 PM

The Magda Szubanski-led reboot of The Weakest Link has plummeted in the ratings in its second week on air.

Last night's episode of the game show was watched by just 300,000 viewers across the five metro capitals, leaving it outside the top 20 most-watched shows of the night.

The show opened to soft numbers the previous week, with 423,000 viewers tuning in across the five metro capitals to place 18th in the night's ratings.

 

Magda Szubanski hosts The Weakest Link reboot.
Magda Szubanski hosts The Weakest Link reboot.

RELATED: Australia reacts to Weakest Link reboot

And it seems that those who did tune in had a few critiques for the fledgling reboot.

Viewers on social media have given mixed feedback, with criticisms about the show's attempts at humour and the very structure of the game, which sees contestants compete in rapid-fire rounds of trivia to win cash prizes.

The most common complaint, though? The show's sound design - in particular the decision to put a booming echo effect every single time Szubanski utters the words "the weakest link".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Weakest Link originally aired in Australia for two seasons in the early noughties, with British-born actress Cornelia Frances playing up to her tough public image as the fearsome host. Frances died in 2018 aged 77 after a battle with cancer.

This Szubanski-led reboot was delayed days before it was originally set to premiere on screens earlier in May. A Nine spokesperson confirmed the line-up change to news.com.au, saying: "Due to the tight production schedule Weakest Link will now launch at the end of May on Channel 9."

 

 

 

Originally published as One glaring problem with The Weakest Link

More Stories

entertainment magda szubanski the weakest link tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Premium Content MP says ‘hydrogen explosion’ behind Callide catastrophe

        Rural Explosion at the Callide Power Station, which heavily affected large portions of the state, has seen a local MP has issue an ultimatum.

        • 2nd Jun 2021 12:00 PM
        Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Premium Content Your chance: Rub shoulders with nation’s best artists

        Council News Ever wanted to attend the Regional Arts Australia national conference?

        Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Premium Content Named: 9 Gladstone region groups share in $263K funding

        Politics The groups range from festival organisers to school associations. Find out if your...

        New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        Premium Content New 468 seat cinema approved for Gladstone

        News Along with eight screening rooms, it will include a foyer, games room, amenities...