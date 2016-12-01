One Gladstone airline reigns supreme

FOR PASSENGERS at Gladstone Airport, all it takes is one stressful cancellation or a lengthy delay to blacklist an airline forever.

But new figures, released by the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development, reveal what airline passengers should choose if arriving on-time is a priority.

In the battle for airline supremacy at Gladstone Airport during October, QantasLink outdid Virgin on flight cancellation, with Virgin cancelling 4.3% of its 115 flights compare with QantasLink's 3.2% of 186.

An "air system fault" grounded a plane at Gladstone airport for hours. Source: The Observer

The figures also reveal QantasLink is superior in arrival and departure both to and from Gladstone.

QantasLink had a 92.2% strike right for on-time arrivals in Brisbane compared with Virgin's 88.2%.

It also had a 92.2% strike rate for on-time arrivals in Gladstone compared to Virgin's 90%.

QantasLink also reigned supreme in departures, leaving Brisbane on-time 95.6% of the time compared with Virgin's 87.3% strike rate.

It left Gladstone on-time 93.9% of the time compared with Virgin's 90%.

QantasLink has made a dramatic improvement since August when Virgin topped the Australian airline in both arrivals and departures from Gladstone.

>>Virgin cancels 1 in 14 flights from Gladstone

Gladstone was one of the nation's top five performers for on-time arrivals, but Virgin's poor performance in departures bumped our city out of the top 10 for arrivals.