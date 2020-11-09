Menu
D’Aguilar Highway: One dead, one injured in late night rollover
One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
9th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
One person has died and another person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled on a rural Queensland highway early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the D'Aguilar Highway near Harlin, in the Somerset Region, at around 2.30am after reports of a single vehicle rollover.

One person was treated for critical injuries, but sadly they died at the scene.

Another woman, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in stable condition.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as One dead, one injured in late-night highway rollover

