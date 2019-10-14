Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

One dead, one brutally bashed in home invasion

by Greg Stolz, Patrick Billing
14th Oct 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been shot dead and another badly bashed in a terrifying home invasion in the Scenic Rim.

A 48-year-old male occupant sustained a gunshot wound to his leg at a property in Brittany Ct at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert,  and was treated by Paramedics at the scene in a critical condition. He died at the scene just before 7am.

 

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A 40-year-old male occupant was hit on the head with a hammer and sustained minor injuries. He is being treated at the scene by Paramedics and is in a stable condition.

A black, new model, Holden Commodore utility with no registration plates was seen fleeing the scene and was last observed on the Mount Lindesay Highway.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed - or has dash camera footage or CCTV - of the vehicle, in the vicinity of Brittany Court before 6am today, to come forward.

A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A 48-year-old man has died after being shot in the leg, while a second man is being treated for head injuries after a home invasion at Gleneagle, near Beaudesert. Picture: 7 News Queensland

 

More to come.

bashing fatality hammer attack home invasion scenic rim

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 101 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after crash on major road

    News A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    premium_icon Industry updated on water with opportunites for work

    News Gladstone Area Water Board to have plenty of tender opportunities and locals can...

    Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    premium_icon Gladstone’s richest and most expensive schools revealed

    Education Data has revealed Gladstone’s richest school rakes in more than $58.4 million in...