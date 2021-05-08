Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue took a person to Mackay Base Hospital after a head-on smash between a car and truck about 1km from Glenden. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
One dead, one airlifted in separate truck and car crashes

Melanie Plane
& Rachael Rosel
7th May 2021 9:09 PM | Updated: 8th May 2021 4:17 AM
One person has been airlifted after a horror crash in western Central Queensland on Friday evening.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown one person to hospital after a semi-trailer and car collided head-on near Glenden.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred at 6.30pm on Collinsville Elphinstone Road.

He confirmed one person was being flown to hospital, but their age, gender and condition was unknown.

 

One person airlifted after head-on crash in CQ.
The patient was transported to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The road was closed after the crash, but reopened just after 8pm.

Meanwhile in the state's far northwest, a man was feared dead after a car and truck collided.

The crash happened on the Landsborough Highway between Mckinlay and Kyununa about 8pm.

A 28-year-old female, believed to be a passenger in the car, and the driver of the truck were being assessed by paramedics.

All lanes on the highway have been affected, with delays expected in both directions.

