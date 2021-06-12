Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Caboolture.
A man has died after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Caboolture.
News

Police seek driver as man killed in hit-and-run

by Elise Williams
12th Jun 2021 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The death of a 45-year-old man at Caboolture this morning is the result of a hit and run, police say.

The man's body was found near the intersection of Porter and Beerburrum roads, after the incident which occurred about 7am.

His injuries were consistent with having been hit by a car, but the car did not remain at the scene.

Detectives and the Forensic Crash Unit and Morayfield CIB are investigating, but it's unclear if the driver was aware they had hit a pedestrian..

"It is possible the driver is unaware their vehicle was involved," a Queensland Police statement said.

"As such, investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police."

Anyone with dash cam vision from the area is also urged to come forward.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman earlier confirmed paramedics attended the scene, but the person was not transported to hospital and suffered critical injuries at the scene.

PoliceLink 131444


Originally published as One dead in car, pedestrian crash at Caboolture

crash emergency qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chest, back and abdominal injuries: CQ man wounded overnight

        Premium Content Chest, back and abdominal injuries: CQ man wounded overnight

        News Police are yet to lay charges related to the alleged wounding

        Gladstone drug offender hesitant of probation order

        Premium Content Gladstone drug offender hesitant of probation order

        News A woman found with illegal drugs in Gladstone was hesitant about accepting a...

        How to offer your services to Gladstone PopCon

        Premium Content How to offer your services to Gladstone PopCon

        News Here is when one of Central Queensland’s biggest pop culture events will be on and...