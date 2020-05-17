Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website
From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

Originally published as One dead as plane crashes in backyard

More Stories

light plane plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth

        premium_icon Electrician jailed for possessing 27.5g of meth

        Crime The Gladstone man’s criminal offending escalated in 2016 after his partner committed suicide.

        Gyms ready to open as restrictions ease for stage 2

        premium_icon Gyms ready to open as restrictions ease for stage 2

        News Natalie Short from ASN Gladstone said she could not understate the importance of a...

        Dredging work delivers positive flow on for local businesses

        premium_icon Dredging work delivers positive flow on for local businesses

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Clinton Vessel Interaction Project has resulted in 55...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn weather

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn weather

        News Families and friends made the most of the further easing of coronavirus...