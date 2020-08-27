Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

by Hannah Moore
27th Aug 2020 8:08 AM

 

One person is believed to be dead and others trapped in a car after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning.

Two cars are believed to have collided just before 7:15 am.

A helicopter has landed on the bridge and emergency services officers can be seen sorting through wreckage across most lanes in shocking footage from the scene.

The bridge is closed for northbound traffic and three of five southbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use the Harbour Tunnel instead.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue told NCA NewsWire three people were trapped and their condition unknown.

"Fire and Rescue are working with all services to extricate those people," he said.

More to come

Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News
Three people are trapped in cars and one is believed to be dead after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning. Picture: Nine News

 

 

Originally published as One dead after Harbour Bridge crash

More Stories

crash fatal crash sydney harbour bridge traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        News The poll will remain open until 10am today.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 26.

        Future of Mater Hospital doctor charges remains unclear

        Premium Content Future of Mater Hospital doctor charges remains unclear

        News The Observer asked a series of questions about claims CQHHS would charge...

        Drink-driver caused serious injuries to friend in rollover

        Premium Content Drink-driver caused serious injuries to friend in rollover

        Crime Mitchell Browning is still good friends with the man who suffered a broken collar...