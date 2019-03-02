Menu
Paramedics are on scene at a serious crash in Warwick.
Man killed after car hits tree in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Mar 2019 6:42 PM

UPDATE 7.15pm: A man has been killed in a serious crash at Rosenthal Heights and two others are being transported to Warwick Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Washpool Rd at 6.24pm where the man had suffered critical injuries.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said he later died at the scene.

A second man with a fractured lower arm and woman suffering back and shoulder pain will be transported to Warwick Hospital.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle crashed into a tree on the Warwick road.

INITIAL 6.45pm: One person has suffered critical injuries and two others were hurt in a crash on Washpool Rd, Rosenthal Heights.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics were called to the scene at 6.24pm and were currently treating the three patients.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene for the patient with critical injuries.

The spokesman said the other two people's injuries were not life threatening.

The nature of the injuries was unknown.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Services said initial reports suggested the vehicle hit a tree.

The age and gender of the patients were unknown.

Warwick Daily News

