Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are we missing the Great Southern Grey Nomad invasion?

        premium_icon Are we missing the Great Southern Grey Nomad invasion?

        News Mixed feelings from Gladstone region caravan parks about border closures and grey nomad influx

        If the shoe fits, wear it

        premium_icon If the shoe fits, wear it

        News Kyle Stubberfield and his team at Williams the Shoeman can help you get that...

        Smoother driving ahead at Gladstone Marina

        premium_icon Smoother driving ahead at Gladstone Marina

        News Local company Fulton Hogan will resurface the roads around the Gladstone marina ...

        Uni reforms remove study barriers for Gladstone students

        premium_icon Uni reforms remove study barriers for Gladstone students

        News Central Queensland University has welcomed reforms to the sector which will see...