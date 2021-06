Emergency services are on the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash at Baffle Creek.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Coast Rd at 11.10am.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing two female patients.

She said they were also treating a male for critical injuries.

More to come.

