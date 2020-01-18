Man killed in Bruce Highway crash identified

Emergency services are attending a scene of a roll over, south of Proserpine.

Emergency services are attending a scene of a roll over, south of Proserpine.

SATURDAY, 7.45AM: A man killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway on Friday afternoon has been identified.

The 39-year-old man from Mandalay died at the scene of the crash south of Proserpine.

Police, in a statement, said preliminary investigations indicated about 4pm, a car was travelling north on the highway towards Proserpine when it lost control.

The car rolled and hit a tree. The man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside.

He died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

FRIDAY: The Bruce Highway has reopened after a single vehicle rollover south of Proserpine.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said traffic was slowly moving in both directions.

The spokesman could not confirm if police were still on the scene of the crash.

4.30PM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway is closed and a man is in a critical condition after a roll over on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Highway was closed north-bound after a single vehicle rollover at Lethebrook.

The spokesman said police were currently setting up traffic diversion in the area.

He said it is understood a small, white vehicle drove off the highway before rolling on the side of the road. The man is believed to have been entrapped in the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew attended at 4.20pm, and all occupants of the vehicle were now out.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a man in a critical condition after a Bruce Highway roll over, south of Proserpine.

A Queensland Ambulance Services person said parademics were attending to a man in a critical condition, at a single vehicle rollover near Lethebrook.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews were on scene, with a Queensland Police Service spokesman saying a crew had left just before 4pm.

MORE TO COME

