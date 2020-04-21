Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One critical after horror pileup

by Danielle O’Neal & Erin Smith
21st Apr 2020 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CRITICAL care paramedics are responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Caboolture, with one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of King St and Gallipoli Drive in Caboolture at 12.45pm.

At least one person is being treated by paramedics for critical injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service said initial reports suggest four vehicles are involved.

Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Caboolture, on Tuesday April 21. Picture: Erin Smith
Emergency crews at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Caboolture, on Tuesday April 21. Picture: Erin Smith

Caboolture resident Peter Hyvari was working on his car in the carport of his unit complex on King St this afternoon when he heard a loud "bang".

He said he had his head under the bonnet and did not see what happened.

"I could see a 4WD on an angle and a motorbike on the road," Mr Hyvari said.

"I never saw what happened but I could see someone laying on the road, they were not moving."

King St is closed in both directions, near Gallipoli Drive.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

Originally published as One critical after Caboolture pileup

car crash critical injuries lanes blocked pileup traffic

Just In

    PM condemns racist attacks

    PM condemns racist attacks
    • 21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM
    Morrison on Virgin bail out

    Morrison on Virgin bail out
    • 21st Apr 2020 2:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark attack victim’s life to be celebrated via livestream

        premium_icon Shark attack victim’s life to be celebrated via livestream

        News The life of a Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger who died in a shark attack earlier this month will be celebrated today. HOW TO WATCH

        Resident’s quick thinking stops fire

        premium_icon Resident’s quick thinking stops fire

        News QUICK action by a Central Gladstone resident prevented a potential catastrophe in...

        IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 21.

        Tank of fuel costs man $800

        premium_icon Tank of fuel costs man $800

        Crime The man left a petrol station with $80 of fuel but got slapped with a much larger...