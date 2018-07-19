One block split into two despite neighbourhood petition

The lot that will be split into two.

A PROPOSAL to split one block into two at Tannum Sands that prompted a 24-signature petition and complaints from neighbours gained approval this week.

The development application to reconfigure one lot into two at 7 Margaret St was lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council on April 10.

Because the two blocks would be less than the recommended 600 sq m lot provision by the Gladstone Regional Council, the application needed to have public consultation, and was debated at the council chambers on Tuesday.

Within the 15 days of public consultation, the application received one petition with 24 signatures, from Gwen, Graham, Alfred and Margaret St residents and three other submissions.

Petitioners said the area had reasonably sized back yards, giving privacy and noise barriers and approving the proposal would set a precedent for over-development in the area.

The impact the second home and driveway would have on traffic was also raised.

They also worried it would not fit the character of the area, and compared the proposed lot sizes to that seen in Tannum Blue.

The owner of 7 Margaret St gained approval for an application to split the one lot into two. Tegan Annett

In one submission, the Gwen St resident asked "would this be allowed beside a councillor's house?".

Councillor Kahn Goodluck said the concerns were "understandable" given it was an area where there were larger lots.

But it was not enough to sway from the officer's recommendation of allowing the subdivision to go ahead with 11 conditions.

The council deemed the application as compliant with its planning scheme and for the low density zone it is located in.

The council said the driveway of the second lot would be located a safe distance from Alfred St and the home would be 6m from Margaret St which was an "adequate distance" for vehicles to see incoming traffic.

Of the lot being below the 600 sq m recommendation, they said, "the proposal will create an irregular lot shape, however the dimensions and size will allow adequate space for future residential development".