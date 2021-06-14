One-bedder sells for crazy price

A rundown one-bedroom house on less than 200sqm has fetched an eye-watering price at auction.

A RUNDOWN one-bedroom house on less than 200sqm has fetched an eye-watering price at auction in Brisbane.

The original 1880 worker's cottage in Petrie Terrace was owned by the family of local rugby league great, Col Weir, who died last year at the age of 84.

Marketing agent James Curtain of Place Woolloongabba said the sale price of $855,000 for the unrenovated, one-bedder at 13 Crown Street was about $100,000 over the reserve.

"It was a pretty wild outcome," Mr Curtain said. "I don't think any one bedder has sold for that money in the area.

The front porch of the home at 13 Crown St, Petrie Terrace.

"I think what it's saying is we're still dealing with a real inequality between demand and supply."

Mr Curtain said the auction attracted 12 registered bidders - many young couples looking for a house in Brisbane's inner suburbs.

Inside the home, which is an 1880s time capsule.

"It's needs a lot of work, although you could approach that home and do the $150,000 to $200,000 renovation but equally spend $1 million," he said.

"(Petrie Terrace) is a very small suburb. There's a wonderful sense of community there and it's tightly held."

The humble home has a cute, tiny kitchen.

The property is a time capsule from Brisbane's early days, with original chamfer boards, VJ walls, sash windows and high ceilings.

French doors open into the lounge room, the kitchen has retro cork floors and the sole bedroom features a walk-in robe/dressing room converted from the original verandah.

French doors open into the lounge room.

Mr Curtain said the property was sold by Mr Weir's two children who felt the outcome of the sale "really honoured" their father.

Col Weir wore the maroon for Queensland seven times and rose to the brink of Test honours in 1960 when he was chosen as a reserve for the first Test against France.

The humble home has just one bedroom.

