Frontline Action on Coal protesters at Iplex's Townsville office on September 2, 2019. Picture: Supplied
COAL FIGHT: One arrested after protesters lock onto gates

by MADURA MCCORMACK
2nd Sep 2019 10:10 AM
ONE person has been arrested after anti-Adani protesters hit a Townsville piping company for the second time in a week.

Frontline Action on Coal earlier this morning revealed three protesters had locked themselves to the gates of the piping company Iplex's office on Ingham Rd, Bohle, calling the company to again withdraw their tender for Adani's Carmichael mine.

The three protesters, according to FLAC, were Brisbane-based public health professional John Sheridan, as well as schoolteacher Alex Mateer and farmer Rick Kilpatrick from Glen Alice in NSW.

The protesters stopped workers from entering the Townsville office of Australia's biggest piping company for the second time in a week.

Two women locked themselves to the same gate using bicycle chains last Tuesday.

Last week's protest sparked Townsville civic to chastise the group, with one Labor politician describing them as "idiots" who are not welcome in the community.

Frontline Action on Coal spokeswoman Donna Smit said the group wanted Iplex to withdraw their tender from Adani's mine, "or concerned citizens will be forced to continue taking actions like this".

Queensland Police said they were notified of the "peaceful protest" about 5.40am today and most protesters had moved on.

So far one person has been taken to the watch-house where it is likely they will be charged.

It comes as state politicians descend on Townsville for a rare sitting of parliament in the regions.

