Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Movies

First look at Margot Robbie’s Tarantino movie

21st Mar 2019 10:30 AM

The first teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's next film is here, giving fans their first glimpse of Aussie Margot Robbie as doomed actress Sharon Tate.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is set in Los Angeles circa 1969, a time when everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognise anymore.

The film mixes fiction - Pitt and DiCaprio's characters - with grisly fact: Robbie plays perhaps one of Hollywood's most famous murder victims, the wife of director Roman Polanski who was murdered in her home by followers of Charles Manson.

 

Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
Margot Robbie in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The film, Tarantino's first since The Hateful Eight in 2015, will also be his first not to be associated with Harvey Weinstein, after Tarantino cut ties with The Weinstein Company following sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein.

The film's official poster caused a stir when it was released this week as film fans pointed out what looked like a dodgy Photoshop job on the two stars, Pitt and DiCaprio.

brad pitt leonardo dicaprio margot robbie movies once upon a time in hollywood quentin tarantino

Top Stories

    Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    premium_icon Man threatens to kill cop, wife and children: police

    News AGNES Water man accused of threatening to kill a police officer and his family has been denied bail

    Replica firearm seized at Gladstone Airport

    premium_icon Replica firearm seized at Gladstone Airport

    News Police were called to the terminal before 8am.

    • 21st Mar 2019 9:48 AM
    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    Woman charged over alleged abduction of child, 5

    News Amber alert issued by police after girl went missing

    'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    premium_icon 'Absolute ocean frontage': Island-style living at Tannum

    Property Find out how much 12 The Oaks Rd is selling for.

    • 21st Mar 2019 10:00 AM