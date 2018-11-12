'Once in a lifetime': Fishing trip reels in surprise
FOR Damian Mackenzie-Ross, catching a 1.4 metre mulloway was a surprise for this experienced fisherman.
"It's probably the biggest fish I've ever caught, and I've been fishing my whole life,” Mr Mackenzie-Ross said.
He and his friends Steve and Harley Anderson decided to take their boat on a spur of a moment trip last Thursday night, because of the weather.
They also went to a different fishing spot, which Mr Mackenzie-Ross is keeping as a personal secret, but he wasn't expecting much - and certainly not a mulloway (also known as jewfish).
"Maybe a salmon or two,” he said. "Definitely wasn't expecting a jewfish.”
Just using mullet for bait, the trio manage to catch a "once in a lifetime fish”.
"It was just being in the right place at the right time,” Mr Mackenzie-Ross said.
"Just a typical great night's fishing with good mates ... I will never forget.”
Plenty of other Observer readers also sent in their catches from over the weekend on Facebook, so keep an eye out for next week's call-out for photos.