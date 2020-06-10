“Once in a lifetime”: Clown classes coming up for Gladstone

SPECIAL GUEST: World renowned clown Ira Seidenstein will be visiting Gladstone to lead a performance workshop next week, with bookings essential.

A world-renowned clown performer will lend his expertise to the Gladstone community as she conducts clown workshops later this month.

Ira Seidenstein, formerly with Cirque du Soleil and Bell Shakespeare Company, will conduct the workshops on Monday, June 15 between 3.30 and 6.30pm.

The workshops, which will be held at the Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band Hall, combine movement, acting, clowning and creativity with the use of body, mind and spirit.

Ira is the founder of I.S.A.A.C, the International School for Acting and Creativity, and personally has worked in over 140 live productions.

He trained as a Lyenger yoga teacher, was a tumbling and comic acrobat, mime slapstick comedian, classical actor, director, playwright and choreographed over 200 comic sketches and slapstick acts. Recently he launched his book "Clown Secret."

Ira also has a Masters Degree in "Visual Performing Arts" and his doctorate is in education.

Event organiser and local theatre identity Wendy Barker said Ira's upcoming workshops are once in a lifetime experiences for participants of all ages.

"Ira is a professional with international experience and as good as it gets in his field," she said.

"To have a visitor like Ira coming to our region and putting on the workshops is a bit special and certainly does not happen everyday.

"I think the fact that we have been in lockdown from COVID-19, it will be refreshing to be able to present this, with the obvious safety precautions being taken."

Ms Barker said he is an inspiration and there is a great deal of talent in and around Gladstone which Mr Seidenstein will connect with.

"It is an opportunity for inspiring actors, singers, dancers and performers to broaden their horizons and make contact with an industry professional," she said.

"It is lovely to be able to promote the arts within the community which plays an essential role in the wellbeing of the sector in Central Queensland and abroad."

This project is supported by the Gladstone Regional Council and Regional Arts Development Fund.

For further information or registration for workshops contact Wendy Barker on 0416 233 993 or email wbarker43@bigpond.com