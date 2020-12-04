A mother who allegedly murdered her two children and staged their deaths as suicide will soon face a committal hearing.

A Gold Coast mother who allegedly murdered her two children and staged their deaths as suicide will face a committal hearing in three months.

Maree Mavis Crabtree's was briefly mentioned at Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where lawyers said the case was "on track" for a committal hearing to begin on March 15.

Crabtree has been in custody for almost two years after Queensland Police charged her with murdering her children Jonathan, 26, and Erin, 18, and alleged she killed them to make money from their deaths.

In February, she was also charged with attempted murder and police will allege Crabtree tried to kill her son Jonathan in January 2017, six months before he was allegedly murdered.

Maree Mavis Crabtree was arrested in January 2018.

Police will allege she used medication to keep them bedridden and claimed disability payments and that the killings occurred at Upper Coomera in 2017 and Maudsland in 2012.

Crabtree is facing 10 charges including two offences of murder, torture, attempted fraud and obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Her previous lawyer said Crabtree would defend the charges.

The committal hearing is set down to be heard between March 15 and April 1.

The case will next be before the court for review mention in February.

Originally published as 'On track': Date set for mum's double murder case