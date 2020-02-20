Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON TRACK: Councils are calling for concept designs for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.
ON TRACK: Councils are calling for concept designs for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.
Council News

ON TRACK: Call for inland rail tenders

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council, in conjunction with the North Burnett Regional Council, is calling for tenders on a design for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

The 28.8km project consists of three stages, Awoonga Lake, Kalpowar Tunnels and Burnett River Bridges, with an estimated cost of more than $20 million.

In March, councillors resolved to proceed to concept designs completely funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said according to the feasibility report, a trail developed along the old railway corridor between Futter Creek and Ubobo may attract 3000 day-trippers per year.

“Increasing day-trippers to the region by 3000 per year will result in an injection of some $435,300 into the local economies per year,” he said.

Gladstone Regional Council will lead the project, however both councils will be involved in the tender process.

The successful tenderer will be announced in April. To apply visit lgtenderbox.com.au.

boyne burnett inland rail trail gladstone regional council north burnett regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        premium_icon ‘Our community is hurting’: Federal funds dry up

        News GLADSTONE has not benefited from $150 million in funding originally pitched to help upgrade female change rooms and swimming pool upgrades.

        • 20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        COUNCIL ELECTION: Call for nominations looms

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Call for nominations looms

        News All but two current councillors – PJ Sobhanian and Peter Masters – are planning to...

        • 20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        A win for BITS sporting club

        premium_icon A win for BITS sporting club

        News BITS Golf and Gladstone Regional Council have come to a decision both parties are...

        • 20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Tourism numbers not yet impacted by coronavirus

        premium_icon Tourism numbers not yet impacted by coronavirus

        News GLADSTONE’S tourism figures have not yet been affected.

        • 20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM