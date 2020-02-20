ON TRACK: Call for inland rail tenders

ON TRACK: Councils are calling for concept designs for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

GLADSTONE Regional Council, in conjunction with the North Burnett Regional Council, is calling for tenders on a design for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

The 28.8km project consists of three stages, Awoonga Lake, Kalpowar Tunnels and Burnett River Bridges, with an estimated cost of more than $20 million.

In March, councillors resolved to proceed to concept designs completely funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said according to the feasibility report, a trail developed along the old railway corridor between Futter Creek and Ubobo may attract 3000 day-trippers per year.

“Increasing day-trippers to the region by 3000 per year will result in an injection of some $435,300 into the local economies per year,” he said.

Gladstone Regional Council will lead the project, however both councils will be involved in the tender process.

The successful tenderer will be announced in April. To apply visit lgtenderbox.com.au.