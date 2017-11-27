ON TOUR: Australian music royalty coming to Harvey Road Tav

Diesel is as enthusiastic as ever about his music. Photo Contributed

AUSTRALIAN artist Mark Lizotte aka Diesel will bring his solo tour Diesel - 30 Year Thang Tour to the Harvey Road Tavern on March 17 next year.

This year marks three decades since Diesel literally stepped off the bus after making the Nullarbor crossing from Perth with his band Johnny Diesel and the Injectors, a "hobby" band made up of remnants of an imploded previous band.

By 1988, after playing everywhere and supporting everyone (including a fortuitous slot with Jimmy Barnes on his Freight Train Heart tour) they were poised to impact with their debut eponymously titled album.

They made an impact winning ARIA's for Best New Talent and Highest Selling Album. The very same album went on to become the highest selling Australian debut album of all time.

With a career spanning 15 albums, 35 singles and 6 ARIA awards, it will no doubt be a night to remember as Diesel takes to the stage in solo mode.

The gig at Harvey Road Tavern is is an 18-plus event.

Purchase tickets at www.harveyroadtavern.com.au or www.oztix.com.au.