Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ON TOUR: Australian music royalty coming to Harvey Road Tav

Diesel is as enthusiastic as ever about his music. Photo Contributed
Diesel is as enthusiastic as ever about his music. Photo Contributed Photo Contributed
Caroline Tung
by

AUSTRALIAN artist Mark Lizotte aka Diesel will bring his solo tour Diesel - 30 Year Thang Tour to the Harvey Road Tavern on March 17 next year.

This year marks three decades since Diesel literally stepped off the bus after making the Nullarbor crossing from Perth with his band Johnny Diesel and the Injectors, a "hobby" band made up of remnants of an imploded previous band.

By 1988, after playing everywhere and supporting everyone (including a fortuitous slot with Jimmy Barnes on his Freight Train Heart tour) they were poised to impact with their debut eponymously titled album.

They made an impact winning ARIA's for Best New Talent and Highest Selling Album. The very same album went on to become the highest selling Australian debut album of all time.

With a career spanning 15 albums, 35 singles and 6 ARIA awards, it will no doubt be a night to remember as Diesel takes to the stage in solo mode.

 

The gig at Harvey Road Tavern is is an 18-plus event.

Purchase tickets at www.harveyroadtavern.com.au or www.oztix.com.au.

Topics:  australian music diesel musician harvey road tavern solo tour

Gladstone Observer
Mayor backs Butcher for Cabinet boost

Mayor backs Butcher for Cabinet boost

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher would make a great Minister for Local Government, Matt Burnett says.

PHOTOS: Toolooa State High 2017 Formal

Jessica Beak and Jacob Tappin.Toolooa State High School Formal 2017.

Photos from Toolooa SHS 2017 formal.

Bennett not ready to claim seat after ECQ 'mistake'

Stephen Bennett at East State School polling booth.

ECQ: Incorrect candidate selected for Burnett

Tragic death of Yeppoon teen at 'favourite place' in world

Hannah Dingle has been remembered as a smiling and happy person.

The 16-year-old has been remembered as a 'beautiful soul'

Local Partners