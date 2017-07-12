On the scene: Crews worked to save stab victim

IT WAS eerily quiet at 251 Auckland St in the late hours of Monday night.

Just a short while earlier the unit complex had been frantic withactivity as police and paramedics worked to save a young man lying in a driveway with a stab wound to his chest.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.30pm by a female friend of the man, according to police.

Three ambulances and at least four police cars arrived on the scene within minutes.

Neighbours gathered on the street outside the units as paramedics performed CPR on the man, while police kept onlookers at bay, including several of the man's friends, who arrived visibly anguished.

Paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man as he was driven away in an ambulance around 7.15.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 7.30 after arriving at Gladstone Base Hospital.

Back at the property, police with torches scoured the grounds of the complex as well as nearby yards, inside wheelie bins and underneath parked cars.

At least one dog squad officer was seen suddenly setting off down Auckland St at a pace.

As the evening wore on, one by one the police cars began to leave, until by the time heavy rain began to pour just before midnight just a few officers remained at the scene.