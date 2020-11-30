Menu
James Howard Durand. Photo: Facebook.
‘On the piss hard’: Fisherman goes to pee in front of police

Timothy Cox
30th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A FISHERMAN told Yeppoon Magistrates Court he had 50 drinks before driving without a licence and heading into a bush to urinate in front of police.

"Is 50 a turn of phrase?" Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale asked James Howard Durand last Thursday in court where the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and being over the no-alcohol limit.

"It was all true," he replied.

"Me and my mates were on the piss hard."

Durand was stopped by police on Tavern Road, Agnes Water, on October 6 about 2.30pm after he pulled in front of a police car and walked into a bush to urinate.

The court heard he was taken to Agnes Water Police Station and recorded a BAC of 0.042g.

Durand told the court he had consumed 50 standard drinks since 10am the previous day and had been driving a friend from Tannum Sands to Agnes Water.

He said he had never held a drivers' licence because his father died in a car crash, but he had learnt to drive vehicles on a farm.

Durand said he now worked on fishing trawlers and he was about to go to sea for four and a half months.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

