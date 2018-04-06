ON THE NOSE: QAL odour to end tonight

Odour emissions from QAL have been noticeable over Gladstone for the past few days.

A QAL spokesperson said the cause of the odour was due to maintenance teams undertaking routine work on the contact heaters.

The units should be back online tonight, which will result in an immediate reduction in odour being released from the area.

The thermal oxidiser, which was installed to burn off odours created from the digestion process, has been operating at maximum capacity.

Residents requiring further information can contact QAL on 1800181110