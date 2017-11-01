ON THE MOVE: Which Gladstone roads are hot spots for trouble

The top ten roads in Gladstone Region with the highest number of traffic offences. All data is based on QLD Police Crime Map data. The numbers are based on offences reported between 30/10/16 to 30/10/17.

CENTRAL Region recorded the highest number of breath tests for the past year, and while all the regions across Queensland recorded a decrease in the number of positive tests returned, Gladstone police said our region's roads were still a a major source for traffic offences.

When it comes to speeding, Officer in Charge of the Calliope Road Policing Unit, Senior Sergeant Shaune English told The Observer it was the major arterial roads, Bruce Highway and some smaller roads where people driving too fast were most often caught.

"Our camera program comes off a random schedule ... it's a computer system," Snr Sgt English said.

"The whole purpose is focusing on sites where speed is a factor."

Snr Sgt English said the most frequented sites were determined based on a road's particular safety aspects and its history.

"We get that data from Queensland Police," he said, after which it goes through certain officials.

"It's not there to raise money. It's there to reduce road trauma," he said.

"Although some roads do raise a lot of money," he laughed.

Snr Sgt English said police visited all 40 sites in the Gladstone police district over a specific time period, going off a schedule where sites with higher crash rates are visited more often.

Out of the two programs in place for detecting speed, Snr Sgt English said the camera program was a lot more planned and structured.

TOP TEN: Gladstone Region roads with most traffic offences (excl. speeding)

Bruce Hwy - 183

183 Dawson Hwy - 128

128 Gladstone Benaraby Rd - 38

38 Captain Cook Dr - 18

18 Tableland Rd - 8

8 Philip St - 7

7 Tank St - 6

6 Round Hill Rd - 5

5 Lord St - 5

5 Goondoon St - 5

*Note: All data collected from QLD Police Crime Maps. The numbers are based on offences reported between 30/10/16 to 30/10/17. Traffic offences include driving without a license, disqualified driving, drink driving, driving under the influence of drugs, hooning and more. The data does not include incidents of speeding.

"When we pull people over it's a lot more random ... There's no specific plan there. We just go wherever we turn up," he said.

Officers with mobile readers at their disposal also look at the inside of cars.

Snr Sgt English said in instances where police saw a problem within the vehicle, like a texting driver or someone not wearing a seatbelt, they would pull that car over.

He said the average number of people caught speeding in the Gladstone Control Group, which includes both Gladstone and Banana councils, is between 100 and 150 per week.

"And it's about 200 for all traffic offences a week," he said, referring to offences like drunk driving and disqualified driving.

"But our pressure is a deterrent," he said.

POSITIVE RESULTS: The number of fatalities on Queensland roads went down this year. QLD Police Crime Maps

The news isn't all bad, however, with recent data from the Queensland Police Annual Statistical Review showing Capricornia District's number of traffic offences is going down (see map for totals above).

The number of road fatalities between 2015-2016 was 16, which decreased to 12 in 2016-2017.

Following the trend was the number of red light offences in Capricornia which went from 5400 incidents in 2015-2016 to 2808 in 2016-2017.

The biggest drop was the positive drug tests returned, with 2672 in 2015-2016 and 2322 in 2016-2017.

BREAKDWON: Traffic offences from last year to this year*

Number of reported road fatalities in Capricornia district -

2015/2016 - 16

2016/2017 - 12

Number of reported drink driving offences in Capricornia district -

2015/16 - 1177

2016/17 - 1092

Number of red light offences in central Queensland -

2015/16 - 5400

2016/17 - 2808

(I.e. a 48 per cent decrease)

Number of mobile speed camera offences in Capricornia district -

2015/16 - 70495

2016/17 - 52590

( I.e. a 25 per cent decrease)

Number of fixed speed camera offences in Capricornia district -

2015/16 - 12176

2016/17 - 10533

(I.e. a 13 per cent decrease)

Number of random breath tests conducted in cetral Queensland -

2015/16 - 972457

2016/17 - 883240

Number of positive roadside drug tests in Capricornia district

2015/16 - 2672

2016/17 - 2322

(I.e. a 13 per cent decrease)

