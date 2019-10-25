Menu
30 Longreach Court, Tannum Sands is one of more than 50 homes open for inspection this weekend.
News

OPEN HOMES: 53 properties you can inspect this weekend

25th Oct 2019 3:28 PM
IN THE market for a new home?

More than 50 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.

Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP

86 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden Qld 4680

Described by the real estate agent as a renovator's dream -this property in Glen Eden features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning wooden floors.

 

$199,000

 

Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au

 

Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
Locations Estate Agents, realestate.com.au

 

23 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora Qld 4680

 

If you're looking for something a little closer to the city's centre, 23 Coolibah Street might be the one for you. This five bedroom, three bathroom family property in Kin Kora is close to schools, shops and parks. 

 

$560,000

LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au
LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au
LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

30 Longreach Court, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680

The property features five large unique styled bedrooms with a generous walk in robe and ensuite in the master, as well as two modern bathrooms and two car spaces. It will go to auction.

For Auction

 

Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au
Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au

 

Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au
Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au

 

Location Estate Agents, realestate.com.au
Location Estate Agents, realestate.com.au

 

LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au
LJ Hooker Gladstone, realestate.com.au

 

Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au
Elders Real Estate, realestate.com.au

 

