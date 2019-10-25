OPEN HOMES: 53 properties you can inspect this weekend
IN THE market for a new home?
More than 50 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what's available in the region.
Here's just small preview of what's available, as well as the complete open homes list.
>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LIST + MAP
86 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden Qld 4680
Described by the real estate agent as a renovator's dream -this property in Glen Eden features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning wooden floors.
$199,000
23 Coolibah Street, Kin Kora Qld 4680
If you're looking for something a little closer to the city's centre, 23 Coolibah Street might be the one for you. This five bedroom, three bathroom family property in Kin Kora is close to schools, shops and parks.
$560,000
30 Longreach Court, Tannum Sands, Qld 4680
The property features five large unique styled bedrooms with a generous walk in robe and ensuite in the master, as well as two modern bathrooms and two car spaces. It will go to auction.
For Auction