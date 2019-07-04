ON PAR: Mental health awareness and to ensure mates are OK

BITS' Saints Lucas Hall and Boyne Island Golf Club's Ben Fletcher ahead of this weekend's Out of the Rough golf event raising awareness for mental health.

GOLF: It will be a full playing field in the BITS Football Club's Out of the Rough Golf Day on Saturday at the Boyne-Tannum Golf Club course.

Eighty players will swing for a great cause which is to raise awareness for suicide, mental health and depression.

BITS' Saints Lucas Hall with daughter Scarlett and Ben Fletcher have been the main drivers of this event. Matt Taylor GLA040719GOLF

One in five Australians aged 16-85 experience a mental illness in any year and about 45 per cent of Australians will suffer mental issues in their lifetimes.

One of the event organisers Lucas Hall said the day would focus on mental health awareness and to make sure that a mate was OK.

"It only takes a phone call to get a mate out of the rough so to speak," he said.

Hall also said there would be various information packs available throughout the day which would commence at 12.30pm with a shot gun start.

"We still have sponsors coming in and from the community as well," he said.

There are almost 20 sponsors who had jumped on board and they include RJ Warren Electrical, GAPDL, MJ's on Boyne and Gladstone fire station.

The sponsors are: Matt Herbert, The Howard's, Anderson's Auto City, Hogs Breath Gladstone, Boyne Bait and Tackle, Mass Nutrition Gladstone, Ryan Fawzi, Lightbox, Chris Foey, True Colours Tattoo Studio, Tiggers Bounce House, Port City Kids, LJ's Complete Angler and Port City Meats.