Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 11:58 AM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

More Stories

Show More
andrew forrest global rapid rugby rugby union super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    premium_icon 'We are heartbroken': Business closure a shock to region

    News "We are from Gladstone and it's our family business. My husband and my kids, we are all pretty heartbroken.”

    Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    premium_icon Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    News Visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    VMR car park upgrade happening soon

    News The project will deliver an enhanced facility for boaties.

    Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    premium_icon Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

    News 'There's such a huge fan base for his music.'