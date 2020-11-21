Menu
Chris Hemsworth's 2020 affirmations
‘OMG’: Fans lose it over Hemsworth photo

by Staff writers
21st Nov 2020 3:11 PM

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has stunned fans with his insanely shredded biceps in his latest Instagram snap.

Hemsworth posted a photo of his latest workout - pushing an enormous "donut" - as he gets back into superhero shape.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the 37-year-old's fourth solo outing as the Marvel character, begins filming in January.

"Cheat day today," Hemsworth captioned the photo. "Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it's heavy @centrfit"

The photo racked up more than 10,000 comments from thirsty fans within a few hours on Saturday.


"Oh sweet baby Jesus," one woman wrote. "That BOOTY tho," another said.

"Looking massive and shredded," one male fan said. Another added, "This picture got me (pregnant emoji)."

Fellow Marvel actor Chris Pratt also weighed in. "Hey bud," the Guardians of the Galaxy star commented.

"Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I'm gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks."

Hemsworth replied, "Don't worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that's been applied here. It's called instashred."

Originally published as 'OMG': Fans lose it over Hemsworth photo

