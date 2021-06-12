Olympic venues to show off best of Brisbane and beyond

The venues revealed in the 2032 Games proposal have been carefully selected to show off the best of Brisbane and regional Queensland, while keeping costs down.

"Queensland is renowned for its unique and spectacular locations and is one of Australia's most popular tourist destinations," the report that helped win over the IOC executive board says.

Key to the plan is hosting outdoor sports that will "showcase the diverse natural environment" to an international television and online audience.

They include beach volleyball at "spectacular Broadbeach", triathlon staged against the backdrop of the Gold Coast city skyline and beaches, road cycling marathon, race walks and kiteboarding at the "picturesque Alexandra Headland coastal strip and Sunshine Coast hinterland" and equestrian competition staged in the heart of central Brisbane, archery and basketball 3x3 on the banks of the Brisbane River against the city backdrop.

Some of the events that could be held in the inner city

Organisers also picked out the "iconic Brisbane Football Stadium, one of Australia's premier rectangular stadiums, Wyaralong Dam, showcasing the spectacular Scenic Rim hinterland, Cairns and Townsville city centre stadiums, gateways to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest World Heritage Area."

The revamped Gabba will get what organisers are planning to be the centrepieces of the opening and closing ceremonies - watched by millions around the world - while the new Brisbane Arena at Roma St would be temporarily fitted out for swimming, one of the hottest tickets for Australian spectators.

Toowoomba, Cairns and Townsville will get football prelims and quarterfinals, while the rowing would go to Wyaralong, sailing to Manly, kiteboarding to Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast and beach volleyball to the Gold Coast.

How a swimming venue for the 2032 Games would look

There will also be "live sites" - fan hubs and festivals set up in regional centres like Rockhampton and Mackay and on the Gold Coast and at Kings Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

There will be basketball on the Sunshine Coast as well, either courts at Kawana or possibly in a temporarily repurposed cultural and convention centre in the new Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson, who has been part of the 2032 Games push since March 2015 said move to a full IOC vote the region one step closer to being part of the world's greatest event.

"This is an important next step, but it does not mean the 2032 Games has been awarded to Brisbane 2032," he said.

"We hope the vote will be positive, but we are prepared for all contingencies.

"If that future vote supports the Brisbane 2032 ambition, it will result in further detailed planning for key infrastructure that is needed to support the liveability and connectivity of southeast Queensland, which is the fastest-growing region in Australia.

"In April, the Australian Government and the Queensland Government agreed to a 50/50 funding arrangement for the cost of infrastructure for the Games, which has provided great impetus for the proposal.

"Our key approach from Day 1 in 2015 - and one that has never changed - has been on securing the investment needed to support the communities of south east Queensland as they continue to grow.

"With this proposal, all partners have recognised that hosting the Games should provide a legacy 10 years before and 10 years after the Games events.

"From my personal perspective, my efforts over the last six years in supporting the Games proposal have been driven by a single objective - to secure the necessary and long overdue transport and infrastructure investment needed for our Sunshine Coast.

"Under the current proposal, Sunshine Coast is well positioned to potentially stage several events if the proposal is accepted by the IOC."

Exterior view of Brisbane Arena

The proposed Redlands whitewater aquatic centre

Originally published as Olympic venues to show off best of Brisbane and beyond