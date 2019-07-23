Olympic gold medallist headed for Gladstone

VISIT: Libby Trickett will be headed to Gladstone for the Schools national tree day.

OLYMPIC Gold medallist Libby Trickett will be visiting two schools in Gladstone this week to participate in the Schools National Tree day on Friday.

The retired Australian swimmer will be in town to visit Rosella Park State School and Clinton State School and join with students for their tree planting.

Schools around the Gladstone region are invited to head to Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Friday to plants some new trees in this year's event.

Gladstone Region councillor Desley O'Grady said the gardens were inviting all regional schools to register for the event and receive free trees or shrubs.

"Depending on how much space schools have available, they can choose from a small tree or shrub native to the Port Curtis Region to plant in their grounds,” Cr O'Grady said.

Toyota Australia is again sponsoring National Tree Day and the community event on Sunday and Gladstone's Bill Robertson Toyota dealership is supporting the Friday celebrations.

Schools Tree Day is a great way to teach children how important it is to connect with nature and give back to the environment.

Regional schools can pick up their native tree/shrub from their local RTC but must register with the gardens first.

Schools can register by phoning 49714444 or via email tondoon@gladstone.qld.gov .au.