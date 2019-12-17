Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Olympic bid leaving a legacy

Blake Antrobus
17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST as London and Rio forged long-term travel legacies in the years since their Games were held, tourism experts say Queensland will leave its own lasting footprint on Olympic history.

More than 200 national committees and teams will need to get ready for the Games in Queensland if the state is successful with its Olympic bid.

Aside from higher tourism numbers and fast-tracked infrastructure, Millicent Kennelly says a 2032 Olympic bid will give Queensland cities "intangible" legacies around event hosting capacity and community pride.

Dr Kennelly, a senior lecturer at Griffith University business school, said she conducted research on the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and the push to build infrastructure in Sydney's inner west suburbs.

She said the infrastructure for the athlete's village had since been transformed into new housing, workplaces and an "active hub with rail infrastructure".

"We saw teams coming from all around the world and some of them were based in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley," Dr Kennelly said.

"There were efforts to build up trade relationships through connecting with the countries training in all those different places.

"There's no reason that kind of model couldn't apply to Queensland to making sure any locality around the state that hosts a training camp or event could showcase its local produce or tourism industry."

However, Dr Kennelly said there needed to be a co-ordinated push from regional councils and governments to make sure cities outside of the southeast corner reaped the rewards of the Games.

Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson said there would be an "intense" tourism legacy 20 years after the Games as visitors travel to Queensland.

"People who will travel here, particularly from the Asia-Pacific region ... will be so much more aware of what Queensland and Australia are all about," he said.

"They will have seen the images, they will want to be here for the Games and would certainly want to come back to see everything on offer."

editors picks olympic games 2032 queensland queensland olympics 2032 sydney olympics tourism tourism legacy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        premium_icon Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        News SANTOS has been fined more than $13,000 for causing environmental nuisance by having black smoke billow from its GLNG flare at Curtis Island in August.

        • 17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        GAWB reviews water security plan as dam drops to 69 per cent

        premium_icon GAWB reviews water security plan as dam drops to 69 per cent

        News IN 18 months Awoonga Dam’s capacity has fallen by 25 per cent, prompting concerns...

        • 17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Chemist Warehouse a huge target for Gladstone thieves

        premium_icon Chemist Warehouse a huge target for Gladstone thieves

        News A GLADSTONE business is a popular target for Gladstone thieves, but its top notch...

        • 17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Teen entrepreneur cures boredom, starts crafty business

        premium_icon Teen entrepreneur cures boredom, starts crafty business

        News A YOUNG Gladstone woman has been making waves in the creative scene by selling...

        • 17th Dec 2019 5:00 AM