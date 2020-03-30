Olympian talks how she will use 2020 for 2021

BMX: The latest setback has not stopped Gladstone's Natalya Diehm.

The Freestyle BMX rider, who clinched the final place in the Australian Olympic team that was to compete later this year in Tokyo, now an extra 12 months to get even better.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diehm said it was initially a let-down but understood it's all about safety measures and athletes' welfare.

"As you could imagine it was quite disappointing with all the hard work and dedication I've put into BMX with it being so close, but I'm also happy they've chosen to look after all the athletes safety and wellbeing first," she said.

"On a positive note this just gives me and the other athletes more time to train and be the best we can be coming into 2021.."

Diehm will enter 2021 even fitter and choc full of confidence after she took out the BMX Freestyle National Championship and Oceania Championship.

She finished sixth at the 2019 UCI Urban World Championship in Chine late last year and that clinched her an Olympic berth.

"Since then I took a few weeks off to recover and take in the massive year I had in 2019," Diehm said.

"This year I've spent most of time down in Brisbane to really start progressing and surrounding myself with people who can help me achieve my goals."

With restrictions in place because of the coronavirus outbreak, it's a matter of where there's a will, there's a way for Diehm

"At the moment we've been told to treat this as our off season," she said.

"With the pandemic happening, it's closed down all the training facilities I need to help me learn new tricks.

"In saying that I'm still able to ride outdoor skateparks which will force me to overcome some of my fear and try things on a harder landing.

"Hopefully we can get past Covid-19 as fast as possible so that my usual training schedule and everyone else, can go back to normal. "

Diehm said all training involved bikework at least five days a week on top of three days in the gym and making sure her nutrition was up to speed.

"We are taking all the same precautions that the rest of nation is doing too," she said.

"Just making sure if we ride a skatepark or anywhere, that we go to remember social distancing, wash our hands and limiting ourselves to leave the house while trying to stay on top of our fitness."

