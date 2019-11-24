Olympian impressed with quality of riders at Harbour City
BMX: While both formats of BMX were different, Tokyo Olympics-bound Australian Freestyle rider Natalya Diehm was the star attraction at Harbour City BMX Club's final championship round on Friday night.
Diehm, 22, from Boyne Island, finished sixth in the BMX Park Final at the 2019 UCI Urban World Championship in China, to lock in her spot in the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Her brain was picked by dozens of Harbour City junior riders eager to get the edge in their burgeoning BMX racing careers. Diehm's career did not start in the racing format, and she said this was not the case with most Freestyle riders.
"I actually never got into racing and I got a new bike to ride to school on and the skate park was kind of on the way home," she said. "I just stopped in there and never really looked back.
"I lot of freestyle BMX riders have a racing background but not for me although it probably would've helped me with fitness and stuff though."
Despite the difference in both formats of BMX, Diehm said she hoped to give young riders inspiration.
"I just wanted to let them know that big things can come from small towns as well and who would have thought that I had a spot in the Olympics and it's honestly crazy and such a dream come true," she said.
The advice Diehm passed on to tomorrow's stars was to just have fun. "Train hard and always keep the dream alive," she said.
Harbour City Club Championships 2019 Round 4 results are
Div 1
1st Kylan Minter
2nd Lilli Page
Div 2
1st Nate Hennessy
2nd Riley Girdler
3rd Hayden Fowler
4th Mackenzie Crocker
Div 3
1st Jaydyn Hawkins
2nd Bodie Robertson
Div 4
1st Charley Ryan
2nd Harrison Crow
3rd Riley Fowler
4th Rowan Townsend
5th Mikaela Lee
6th Ziggy Page
7th Ava Potter
8th Justin Dicker
Div 5
1st Cobi Crocker
2nd Mackenzie Ryan
3rd Joshua Harkin
Div 6
1st Ben Dunphy
2nd Darcy Ryan
Open Wheel
1st Phil Brezigar
2nd Tyson Wood
3rd Matthew Trezise
4th Casey Wallace
5th Briony Beals
Superclass
1st Dunphy
2nd Jack Ryan
Junior Cruiser
1st Cobi Crocker
2nd Ben Dunphy
3rd Harrison Crow
4th Jaydyn Hawkins
Cruiser
1st Angela Potter
2nd Josh Brown
3rd Zach Smith
4th Toby Dunphy
5th Stephen Girdler
6th Nathan Irving
Mini Wheelersn - Participated
Tylah Corry
Hudson Kennedy
Sprockets 5 and under
Thomas Bland
Hunter Brown
Jaxson Irving
Levi Mortimer
Sprockets 6 and under
Joshua Cover
Mylarnee Hawkins
Zayne Hawkins
Diaz Polo
Wade walker
Cooper Whittaker
Sprocket 7 and under
Tyson Brezigar
Rhiess Crocker
Courtney Minter