Olympian impressed with quality of riders at Harbour City

BMX: While both formats of BMX were different, Tokyo Olympics-bound Australian Freestyle rider Natalya Diehm was the star attraction at Harbour City BMX Club's final championship round on Friday night.

Diehm, 22, from Boyne Island, finished sixth in the BMX Park Final at the 2019 UCI Urban World Championship in China, to lock in her spot in the Australian team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Her brain was picked by dozens of Harbour City junior riders eager to get the edge in their burgeoning BMX racing careers. Diehm's career did not start in the racing format, and she said this was not the case with most Freestyle riders.

"I actually never got into racing and I got a new bike to ride to school on and the skate park was kind of on the way home," she said. "I just stopped in there and never really looked back.

"I lot of freestyle BMX riders have a racing background but not for me although it probably would've helped me with fitness and stuff though."

Despite the difference in both formats of BMX, Diehm said she hoped to give young riders inspiration.

"I just wanted to let them know that big things can come from small towns as well and who would have thought that I had a spot in the Olympics and it's honestly crazy and such a dream come true," she said.

The advice Diehm passed on to tomorrow's stars was to just have fun. "Train hard and always keep the dream alive," she said.

