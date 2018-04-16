'Olive branch' extended in Yarwun solar farm stand-off

SOLAR energy firm Renew Estate has applied to build a solar farm in Gladstone's State Development Area, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher told reporters on Friday.

The application could provide a potential solution to a stand-off between the company and residents of Yarwun's Spring Valley, where Renew Estate had planned to build one of two new solar farms for the region, the other being at Rodds Bay near Bororen.

Concerned Spring Valley residents had suggested the State Development land at Aldoga as a potential alternate site for the 32MW solar farm, forming the Yarwun Solar Farm Action Group to negotiate with the company and Gladstone Regional Council.

The group's chair, Graham Bambrick, was not willing to comment on the application yesterday until it was confirmed by Renew Estate directly.

But he said Yarwun residents had received word on Wednesday that the company was considering alternate locations after discussions with the group.

"Since those discussions, Renew and (joint venture partner) Wirsol have come back to us and said they've paused their studies for the time being while they looked for other suitable locations," he said.

Renew Estate hosted an information session about its proposed solar projects at Yarwun and Rodds Bay. Tegan Annett

Mr Bambrick said residents' reaction to that statement was "positive but skeptical" - but they were happy to work with Renew Estate in the future.

"It's definite progress. It's an olive branch, which is good to see," he said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher made the comments about Renew Estate's application while announcing a 30-year agreement with Spanish firm Acciona to build and operate a 265MW solar farm on the State Development land.

The farm would be one of the largest solar projects in the Southern Hemisphere.

Wirsol Energy, one of the businesses keen to build solar farms at Yarwun and Rodds Bay, has built a solar farm at the Whitsundays. Tegan Annett

Mr Butcher said the State Development Area was "open for any type of business that wants to come".

"The local people (in Spring Valley) made it loud and clear that they didn't want a solar farm in their neighbourhood," Mr Butcher said.

"What the company has since done is... made an application to do that work in the State Development Area.

"If the company can't do it on a private bit of property because it upsets some of the locals, well we will happily have a look at their proposal.

"They will follow due process to see if that land is available, and we will facilitate them like we've done with this company (Acciona) to kick off this development."

A representative from Renew Estate could not be reached for comment yesterday.