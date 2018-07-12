Older workers are still clocking on beyond retirement age

Former Calliope Shire and Gladstone Regional Councillor Clyde Cameron says the pension isn't an entitlement

MORE people are working past the retirement age of 65 and the trend looks like it's set to continue.

Information from the The Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates the number of people over 65 remaining in the workforce has increased from 9.4 per cent in 2006 to 21 per cent in 2016.

In Queensland more than 82,000 people over the the age of 65 are still working.

That figure includes more than 19,00 aged 70 to 74 and 10,000 aged 75 and over.

Clyde Cameron, is 68 years old says he knows several people who have to rely on part-time work in retirement.

"I've got a lot of mates who have retired without a sufficient nest egg," he said.

"The cost of everything has gone up considerably so they live very frugal lifestyles.

"My generation believed that if we didn't have enough money the pension would be there as a backup.

"We paid for it as part of our taxes, it wasn't an entitlement."

He added that young people should have the chance to put together a decent nest egg with their superannuation before they retire.

A person who had worked until they were in their late 70's said a retirement nest egg was not guaranteed to last these days.

"I know a few blokes who retired at 65 with a good sum of money behind them, but it's all gone now," he said.

"I worked for years on a low wage which was why I had to work longer to make sure I had enough in retirement to live on.

"But, honestly, if you work past 70 you're doing yourself an injustice, I should have got out years ago."

A 50 year old person who also did not wish to be named said he won't have a choice.

"Some countries overseas lowered the retirement age," he said.

"That freed up jobs for younger people and allowed older people to work as volunteers."

"I work in heavy industry and I don't think I'll be physically able to work past 65."

He added that when he heard the retirement age was being lifted to 70 it made him rethink his work and life plans.

"12 months ago we decided to sell up, buy a van and travel for as long as we can," he said.

"If I'm going to be forced to work until I'm 70 then I'll do it on my own terms.

"We'll try to make a living working around Australia while we're still healthy enough to do it."

Susan Saunders is 71 and continues to work and says staying healthy is the key.

"I work part-time in our business and I love it," she said.

"It keeps your brain active and I'm always meeting new people."

Although Mrs Saunders said that working past retirement age should be a choice.

"I'm lucky to have good genes, so I'm very healthy," she said.

"But everyone gets arthritis when they get older and some people won't be able to work until they're 70.

"Especially people doing physical or heavy work or they can no longer drive because of their eyesight."

"But my advice is to stay as independent as you can for as long as you can."