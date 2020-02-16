Older girls not sticking to guides

Gladstone girl Guides Poppi Ahern (LEFT) and Tamsin Roberts (RIGHT) with co-unit leader Donna Ellis as the QueenslandGirl Guides celebrate their centenary last year.

WHILE the number of young girls wanting to earn their Girl Guides badges stays strong, recruiting and retaining older girls is proving a struggle.

Girl Guides Gladstone guide leader Jenny Shadbolt said they had recently separated under 10s and over 10s to different meeting nights but found there were less girls in the older age group.

“Some of the girls Wednesday only suits them and Tuesday doesn’t,” Ms Shadbolt said.

“We had some that came in from high school but as they got into the higher part of high school they did struggle with homework and wanting to start a job to have that time to come to guides.”

She said in the older group they had seven girls compared to 16 in under 10s.

She said the benefit of being in the over 10s group is from 13-years-old the guides go into the Rangers’ group, meaning they can participate in more adventurous activities, including water training and pistol shooting.

“They will still learn all the basics and understand how the badges work and camping skills,” she said.

“But to attend these events they normally have their membership paid and their leader decides if they’re ready.”

No more volunteers are needed for the younger group.

“We just need more volunteers that might be interested in stepping up to be a unit helper, to do a leaders path to gain qualifications for being a unit leader,” she said.

She said being a guide leader was very rewarding.

“Some girls when they first come are very shy and you get to see them grow and experience all the new things that they can try,” she said.

“It gives you a new burst of energy and challenges you to learn something new.”

Girl Guides Gladstone is on Tuesday night for over 10s and Wednesday night for under 10s.

The guide hut is at 31 Dawson Hwy, Gladstone.

Anyone interested in signing up or volunteering should contact the Girl Guides Gladstone Facebook page or call Ms Shadbolt on 0429 729 724.