30°
News

Old-time Gladstone worker

Emily Pidgeon
| 27th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
GOOD DEED: Tannum Sands State High School students Porcia and Hannah meet and chat with Fred Critchley.
GOOD DEED: Tannum Sands State High School students Porcia and Hannah meet and chat with Fred Critchley. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT every day do we get to sit down and listen to the stories from our elderly locals.

Tannum Sands State High School (TSSHS) students Porcia and Hannah had the opportunity to meet and pick the brains of one of Gladstone's locals.

A TSSHS spokeswoman said Fred Critchley had been a Gladstone local for about 47 years, meaning he had an exquisite wealth of knowledge on the region.

"On Thursday at the Feast on East markets, Porcia and Hannah met and chatted with Fred Critchley,” the TSSHS spokeswoman said.

"They found out that he was one of the original men who built the waterfall at East Shores.”

Works at East Shores began in the early 1970s as part of a council beautification scheme with the assistance of local voluntary organisations including the Rotary Club, according to a report by the Gladstone Regional Council.

The TSSHS spokeswoman said it went to show how important talking to people from a range of diversities was.

"Making conversation and connections with people of all ages is an important skill to have, in business and in life,” the TSSHS spokes woman said.

Through the enlightening conversation, the two TSSHS students discovered they knew Mr Critchley's granddaughter and fellow TSSHS student.

Gladstone Observer

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

EXCLUSIVE: Local boy tells of wrestling snake under mate's ute

EXCLUSIVE: Local boy tells of wrestling snake under mate's...

THIS LOVABLE young boy will win your heart as he recalls wrestling a snake under his mate's ute.

'A bit cheeky': Pollie happy to nab crucial Gladstone town

POLLIE to take Gladstone town promises they better representation.

'Stabbing pain': Worker sacked after snack goes horribly wrong

ENDLESS JOBS: A massive Central Queensland FIFO-base for Adani's $21 billion mine is expected to flood bring 1500 jobs.

MINE worker blames "excruciating pain" for losing his memory.

600 apply for 35 jobs at exciting new store

Marney Rackley and Ashlea Gessell from Harris Scrafe display the latest fashions that can be purchased in store.

HUGE store opening soon is flooded with hundreds of job applications

Local Partners

The Isaac region is no place to get burned

THE Isaac region, based on Moranbah west of Rockhampton and Mackay in central Queensland, is the Sunshine State's sunburn hotspot.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Tributes for central Queensland journalist

News

Tributes for central Queensland journalist

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Jets come screaming into Gladstone

ROCK on, alright ...

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

PHOTOS: Gladstone's hottest models to fight for $50K prize chance

Riley Callow, Roche Bailey and Whitney Freyling are getting ready for the MAXIM model search coming to Tannum Sands.

HUGE BRAND name coming to Gladstone to pick and choose our best.

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films most likely to win at Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? OVER 1000 M2 OF LEVEL LAND

64 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Here is your chance to enter the property market. This is an opportunity not to be missed! This home is a blank canvas offering great potential for the new owner.

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $265,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $289,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!