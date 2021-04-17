Old switch room transformed into tourism kiosk

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) found a creative way to upcycle the old building.

A quirky old switch room referred to by locals as the ‘pizza hut’ will be transformed into a tourism kiosk.

The old switch room at Auckland Point Wharf, now has a red roof to match after Gladstone Ports Corporation found a creative way to up cycle the old building.

GPC’s vision is to transform the 36 square metre structure into a multipurpose building to be used as a tourism kiosk for cruise ship passengers in the future.

The building will continue to house important electrical and cathodic protection equipment.

Work is well underway on revamping the structure with asbestos removed, plumbing fixed and light fittings now being installed.

Corfield’s Electrical, Young’s Building Contractors and GPC building services are all working together to have the revamp complete by May.

The work is all part of GPC’s electrical renewal project at Auckland Point Wharf, which includes switchboard replacements and electrical infrastructure upgrades across berths one, three and four.

New lighting at Auckland Point Wharf is also in the pipeline.

Executive General Manager People and Community Rowen Winsor said GPC saw the importance in preserving the building when the gantry was decommissioned last year.

“In early-2020, two ship loaders were decommissioned from the Auckland Point wharf after more than 100- years of service between them,” Ms Winsor said.

“The old switch room was left behind after we decommissioned the ship loaders and gantry.

“It’s not an ordinary shaped building as it was designed to fit under the structure.

“The decommissioning of the ship loaders has paved the way for future development and we are so proud of our history and we know the upcycled tourism kiosk will give a nod to our past.”

Like the multipurpose pizza hut building, the Auckland Point Terminal has many uses from a cruise ship terminal to import and export hub, with commodities such as dry bulk, bulk liquids and other general cargo.