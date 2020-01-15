Old pontoon transforms into new fish and chip shop

NOW OPEN: The Rusty Pelican is the newest Fish and Chip shop at Seventeen Seventy and was made from materials from the old pontoon.

AN Agnes Water tradesman has transformed an old pontoon into Seventeen Seventy’s newest fish and chip shop.

Brad Walker opened the 1770 Rusty Pelican on Boxing Day after two months of constructing the store himself. .

He said the idea and building came together with help from his friend and owner of 1770 Larc! Tours Neil Mergard, who agreed there was a need for a fish and chip shop at the marina.

The restaurant, located at 535 Captain Cook Dr, has a rustic feel to it with old fishing rods and other fishing themed decor on the walls.

Although the business is open Mr Walker said there was still more work to do.

“We’ve still got to finish out the front,” he said.

“We’ve put some beams out and we’ve got an old yacht sail over the top.

“There’s a big grassed area out the front and seating around the water.”

The menu features locally sourced fish including red emperor, parrot fish, coral trout, flat head and hoki, along with all the fish and chip store classics like potato scallops and dim sims.

For the holidays the store will be open 11am – 8pm daily, however will reduce to 4pm-8pm on weekdays when school starts.

Mr Walker said he hoped within the year to expand the menu to include a range of shellfish.

“On Sunday’s we’ll start doing live music, have Sunday sessions, get some smoked fish and smoked brisket,” he said.

“But it’s only early days at the moment.”