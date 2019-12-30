Menu
16 Ann St has a large entertainment area
‘Old-fashion family values’: Unique home has it all

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
WALKING through the front door of 16 Ann St will instantly make you feel comfortable and at home, according to the property’s agent.

Gladstone Real Estate principal Kerry Connor said the property was a lifestyle home.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is complemented by a large outdoor entertainment area.

“I think it’s a great entertainment thing for people,” Ms Connor said.

“They can sit outside under the stars with friends and barbecues.”

She said it brought back the old-fashioned family values of everyone being outside.

Inside, the home has been renovated and is a combination of character and charm.

Ms Connor said she expected the property to attract a lot of different people.

16 Ann St, South Gladstone, is on the market for $299,000.

