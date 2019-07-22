‘Old dog’ MAFS star is ‘back at it’

MARRIED at First Sight star Dan Webb has declared the "old dog is back at it," after he survived his first rugby league appearance in over a year.

The reality TV star, known for his scandalous on screen romance with ex and co-star Jessika Power, strutted his stuff in his season debut for the Currumbin Eagles, in their triumphant match against the Ormeau Shearers on Sunday.

Webb, who has endured both a public breakup and an ongoing boiler room court case in the last six months, said it was instead a scooter had left him defeated.

Rugby League Gold Coast Round 16 match between Ormeau Shearers and Currumbin Eagles at Brien Harris Oval at Ormeau. Currumbin player No Ormeau player No .Pic Mike Batterham

"I hadn't played since last year when I came off a scooter in Bali, I hurt my shoulder and my foot."

Back at training Thursday, Webb who usually plays hooker was in the second row said he even scored a try.

"I played the full match, but year I pick up my foot fitness," he said.

The car salesman said he was also in training for a charity Boxing match to raise money for mental health non-profit Livin next month.

Webb who admitted he had never been in a fight said he was yet to find out who his opponent is after Love Island pin-up Eden Dally pulled out.

Rugby League Gold Coast Round 16 match between Ormeau Shearers and Currumbin Eagles at Brien Harris Oval at Ormeau. Currumbin player No8 Jarrod Gill and 11 Daniel Webb Ormeau player No13 Parahi Wilson .Pic Mike Batterham

"It all started with a Q and A on Instagram and then we thought why not, do something for charity.

"I thought it would be interesting to give things a go but sounds like the Eden Dally bloke pulled out."

When asked if he thought his Love Island counterpart was too scared to face him Webb said laughed and said he wasn't sure.

Outside of his boxing and football regimen Webb said he is focused on work.

"Back into the cars, that stuff is keeping me busy," he said.

"Its good to be back, the show was a bit of a whirlwind."

Rugby League Gold Coast Round 16 match between Ormeau Shearers and Currumbin Eagles at Brien Harris Oval at Ormeau. Currumbin player No11 Daniel Webb (TRY ) Ormeau player No .Pic Mike Batterham

The Gold Coast boy said his time in the lime light hasn't helped any sales.

"I am on the phone so introducing myself as Dan from MAFS would be a bit weird wouldn't it," he laughed.

Outside of a recent rendezvous with his ex Jess Power, Webb said he has not been in contact.

"I don't know if she will be coming to the fight, we haven't really spoken," Webb said.