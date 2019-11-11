Menu
QFES attending the scene November 11 2019
Old butcher shop gutted by fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 2:19 PM
A TWO-STOREY building was on fire at Barney Point last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene of the old butcher shop on the corner of Friend and Barney Sts just before 8pm.

Three fire units were called at 7.55pm and extinguished the fire at 8.40pm.

QFES reattended the scene at 11.30pm to extinguish embers, although someone had put them out.

Police guarded the building overnight to ensure there was no suspicious activity.

No patients required medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

